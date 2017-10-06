Smart City, RSCC continue partnership

Smart City Networks, a telecommunications provider for the hospitality and convention industry, has renewed its partnership with the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for another two years.

Smart City will oversee the overhaul and upgrade of the RSCVA’s existing technology infrastructure, resulting in enhanced network capability and a denser Wi-Fi network.

A new PBX/Voice solution will also be installed to support events, venue vendors, and local staff. As a result of the infrastructure upgrades, network speed will allowing Reno–Sparks Convention Center to better accommodate high-profile shows such as the recently signed 2018 Interbike show.

“The upgrades to the network infrastructure will be a great asset in accommodating upcoming large shows and provide a denser WiFi network for high capacity events,” said Joe Walther, Assistant General Manager at Reno-Sparks Convention Center.