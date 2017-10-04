Somersett announces opening of new clubhouse

Somersett Golf & Country Club will celebrate the opening of its brand new clubhouse on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebration of the new clubhouse is free and open to the public and features a barbeque lunch, drinks, kid's activities and a prize giveaway for attendees. Lunch is priced at $12 for adults and $10 for kids and drinks will be available for purchase.

The clubhouse features public and private dining rooms, a pro shop, and state-of-the-art locker rooms. Construction began on the new facility last summer.

Somersett is one of Reno-Sparks largest master-planned communities, and hundreds of new homes are under development in the community.

For more information on the development and clubhouse, visit http://www.somersettgolfandcountryclub.com or call 775-323-1405.