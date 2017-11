Sparkle Yoga, a new yoga studio, is opening Monday, Nov. 6 at Double Diamond Town Center, 465 South Meadows Parkway in South Reno.

The studio is owned by Jennifer Wallis, recently moved to Reno from Palm Springs, Calif., and has several years of experience practicing and teaching yoga.

For details on Sparkle Yoga, go to: http://www.sparkleyogareno.com.