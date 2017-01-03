Sparks-based ITS Logistics grows through ‘transformational year’ | nnbw.com

ITS Logistics, a third party logistics company based in Sparks, is currently working to optimize the company’s warehouse and distribution center to increase storage capacity.

These improvements come after a year of growth for ITS. In 2016 alone, the company grew by 20 percent. The growth was aided by the company moving their dedicated fleet operations, corporate offices and warehouse and distribution center into a new 630,000-square-foot campus on Vista Boulevard in Sparks. ITS also moved their freight brokerage division into a larger office in downtown Reno.

“This was a transformational year,” Patrick McFarland, director of marketing for ITS Logistics, said during a tour of the new headquarters.

The company’s previous sites had about 500,000 square feet of office and warehousing space that is divided between five different buildings. The new location brought all of the departments together under one roof and gave them room to grow. The company moved into its new headquarters in June. According to McFarland it took about two to three months to fully move in.

“It is pretty amazing because they were fulfilling orders the whole time,” McFarland said.

ITS’ growth comes at an opportune time as more manufacturers settle into the northern Nevada region.

“We currently work with Tesla providing transportation and logistics solutions and hope to grow within their supply chain as they expand their presence in northern Nevada, as well as offer assistance to their vendors as they move into the area,” McFarland said.

In addition to Tesla, ITS ships and stores goods in its warehouse for a number of large national companies such as Starbucks and Amazon. The warehousing and distribution division includes e-commerce fulfillment, retail fulfillment, business-to-business and more.

The company is currently working to optimize new warehouse space with new vertical racking technology to increase storage capacity. These improvements will provide more warehousing space in January, which can be advantageous for local businesses. According to McFarland, the additional space will offer a solution for local companies who need short-term overflow warehousing solutions quickly.

Nevada has become the West Coast distribution hub due to its strategic location. According to ITS’ website, the Reno/Sparks location provides next-day ground service to almost every major U.S. city in the western United States.

“It is our selling point, our strong point,” McFarland said.

In addition to its warehousing and distribution division, the company is also comprised of an asset-based expedited and dedicated transportation division and a nationwide multimodal freight brokerage division.

“We are a one-stop shop,” McFarland said.

ITS’ freight brokerage division grew from about 25 employees to 45 employees in 2016. They expect it to be the largest division revenue wise by the beginning of 2017 and to continue to hire additional employees in the new year.

For more information, visit http://www.its4logistics.com. For information specifically about warehousing and distribution, contact Kasia Wenker, director of distribution sales, for more details at 775-353-5160 or kwenker@its4logistics.com.