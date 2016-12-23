Spin Games granted New Jersey regulatory gaming license | nnbw.com

Spin Games LLC, a leader in disruptive interactive gaming technologies, announced that the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement issued Spin Games a ‘Casino Services Industry Enterprise’ gaming license to distribute gambling content and technology in the state of New Jersey.

Spin Games had been previously issued a transactional waiver by the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement which allowed Spin Games to distribute their award winning content and technology to select casinos throughout 2016. The regulatory license opens the way for the company to start deploying Spin’s top performing interactive gaming content utilizing Spin’s own ROC™ RGS (Remote Gaming Server) in New Jersey casinos, expanding the company’s footprint throughout the state of New Jersey to reach new customers and markets. The company is in process of applying for gaming licenses in a variety of new commercial and tribal jurisdictions.

Kent Young, CEO stated, “We are delighted to be able to announce this landmark regulatory gaming license as it is a key approval for Spin Games and will allow us to establish our ever expanding presence in the New Jersey market. This streamlines the way to bring our content and gaming technology to other markets in the North American regulated jurisdictions. Spin’s licensure with the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement signifies another milestone for the company’s continued growth and success.”

About Spin Games

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world class gaming content and disruptive smart solution technologies for land-based and interactive markets.

For more information about Spin Games LLC, visit http://www.spingames.net.