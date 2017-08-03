State economic conference offers tours and special sessions | nnbw.com

Registration is now available for the 2017 Nevada Economic Development Conference (NVEDC) scheduled for Sept. 11-13. The third annual conference will be held this year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first two conference took place at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The opening sessions, off-site tours, breakout sessions, and keynote speakers create a multi-track conference focused on the state and strength in a global landscape, aiming to build capacity, increase efficiency and promote innovation to proactively respond to Nevada's rapidly changing economic environment.

Besides hearing special speakers on a variety of economic topics, participants will also have the opportunity to participate in several tours and tracks.

Pre-Conference Workshop

Monday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The 2017 Fundamentals of Economic Development 3.0 boasts a program directed by the University of Nevada, Reno College of Business and University Center for Economic Development.

Energy Tour: Apex Industrial and Generation Tour

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10:15 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Apex Industrial Center is one of the largest industrial sites in the west, located in one of the strongest energy hubs in the region and home of three efficient natural gas generation facilities. The Tour will include a walking tour of NV Energy's Silver Hawk generation facility, and a bus tour of the park where participants will see and be updated on the numerous projects that are planned for the park, including Hyper Loop One.

Additional tours are tied to the tracts in the sessions:

Henderson Booze District (Agribusiness/Manufacturing)

Tuesday Sept. 12, 2:15-5 p.m.

Learn about the emergence of the "Booze District" in Henderson, featuring Grape Expectations, Las Vegas Distillery, and Crafthaus Brewery. Leaders of these organizations will share the challenges and opportunities they faced from start up to first pour.

Brownfields Bloom into Community Success (Infrastructure/Transportation)

Tuesday Sept. 12, 2:15-5 p.m.



Participants will tour successful redevelopment projects in the Las Vegas Valley where Brownfields resources have helped to fill in funding gaps to complete these sites into economic success stories for their respective communities. Sites selected for this tour include Cornerstones Park and Symphony Park.

History of Las Vegas Tourism (Tourism/Gaming)

Tuesday Sept. 12, 2:15-5 p.m.



This tour will allow guests to experience the rich history of Las Vegas as they take a walkthrough of UNLV, Atomic Museum, the Nevada State Museum, Mob Museum and the Neon Museum.

For the complete schedule, including the list of sessions, go to: https://nevadaeconomicdevelopmentconference.com/

Times and speakers are subject to change. Registration fee for Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 is $175. A one-day pass can also be purchased for $100. The Sept. 11 Pre Conference workshop – Fundamentals of Economic Development 3.0 is $75. Tours are $35. Special room rates of $59 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are available for attendees until Aug. 11.

The conference is presented by UNLV's Lee Business School, the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research; the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) College of Business and the Western Nevada Economic Development District.