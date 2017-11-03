State releases new website: EmployNV

The Employment Security Division of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is launching a new web site, EmployNV.

EmployNV is the state's online job resource where businesses can post job listings and jobseekers can find local and statewide employment information. JobConnect/DETR collaborated with Nevadworks and Workforce Connections to develop the new career and job search engine.

Conveniences of the new website include: online access to employment services anytime; career tools to help users find jobs that match their skills and interests; comprehensive information on education and training programs; unduplicated job postings from across the internet; as well as easier applicant search and resume retrieval for businesses. Other resources include labor market data that will be readily available.

To access the new EmployNV, visit http://www.EmployNV.gov. Users may also gain access to the site through DETR's website and the Nevada JobConnect website at http://www.nevadajobconnect.com and http://www.nvdetr.org.