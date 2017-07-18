Strikeforce meets the Workforce | nnbw.com

The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce and Nevada Builders Alliance are calling all employers who are hiring to participate in a event to connect businesses with eligible military personnel seeking employment.

The Army National Guard and Air National Guard have skilled work-ready candidates. Come meet possible employees, learn about their qualifications and their ability to serve your business. They are hirable, disciplined and dedicated.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce office at 449 South Virginia Street #200.

For more information, call The Chamber at 775-636-9550 or the Nevada Builders Alliance at 775-882-4353.