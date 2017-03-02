Student education takes flight at Reno-Tahoe Airport | nnbw.com

The Reno‐Tahoe International Airport will host 30 Swope Middle School eighth graders Friday, March 3, as part of the school's Career Event.Students will have an opportunity to learn how the airport operates and gain a better understanding of jobs available at an airport. The day of job shadowing concludes a three‐part program in which Airport Authority employees present an explanation of their specific career, and conduct interviews for their respective positions.

"The Airport Authority is proud to be a Partner in Education with Swope Middle School and we are pleased to host these students for this aviation adventure," said Marily Mora, A.A.E. President and CEO of the Reno‐Tahoe Airport Authority in a press release. "The experience of each young individual will provide them an opportunity to learn about future career choices and give them a better understanding of the role the Reno‐Tahoe International Airport plays in this community."

A day at Reno‐Tahoe International Airport will include: an airfield tour, meeting the police canine team, a demonstration of firefighting equipment, and learning about the Air Traffic Control Tower. The eighth graders will then shadow with an airport police officer, an airline representative, an engineer, a firefighter, restaurant manager and other staff. The day will conclude with lunch and distribution of mock paychecks for the student's day at work.

The Reno‐Tahoe Airport Authority and Swope Middle School are proud to be Partners‐in‐Education since 1993, and participate in year round activities that are educational and fun. The Swope Career Event has won two first place awards: an international award from the Airports Council International organization and an award from the Washoe County School District.