“$UCCE$$ Ahead” campaign aims to create awareness of free employment resources and a roadmap to a better paying job | nnbw.com

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN), and Communities in Schools (CIS) of Western Nevada kicked off the “$UCCE$$ Ahead” (Success Ahead) campaign to help educate those in our community who are either unemployed or underemployed of the many free resources and services available to help them obtain employment or better paying jobs. The message, represented in the form of a road map was printed in English and Spanish on 1,000 tote bags that were distributed at local food pantries operated by CIS of Western Nevada and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Local area organizations that provide free employment and/or tuition assistance services, and are promoted on the tote bag include:

Nevada JobConnect

Community Services Agency (CSA)

JOIN Inc.

Northern Nevada Literacy Council (NNLC)

RISE Academy for Adult Achievement (WCSD)

Truckee Meadow Community College (TMCC) -Adult Basic Education

“We are thrilled to partner with these organizations to raise awareness about the free services that support employment improvement opportunities for sustainable wage jobs and careers,” stated Cherie Jamason, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “These opportunities are a vital part of increasing food security and creating a heathier community.”Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC), Daniel Bouweraerts, MA, BS, AA, Chair, Visual & Performing Arts Department & Graphic Communications Professor assigned his class a project to design a tote bag graphic that clearly communicates the many free choices and employment services that are available to help individuals get a better paying job. Bethany Smail designed the winning graphic titled, “$UCCE$$ ahead.”

The Greater Reno- Sparks is on target for enormous growth and an estimated 52,400 new jobs by 2019. A majority of the new jobs require additional skills for advanced manufacturing and high-tech logistics that can be learned in as little as 4 to 8 weeks at TMCC. Today, there are more than 5,000 open positions in the area and the demand for Skilled Talent has increased local wages for all positions.

Valerie Cotta, Program Manager for Workforce Development at EDAWN said, “We want to encourage our low-income families to use the free community services to either move into higher wage positions now or qualify for tuition paid training for even higher wage positions in Advanced Manufacturing, Logistics and Technology.”