Surf Thru Express Car Wash to open in spring | nnbw.com

The construction that has been underway at South Meadows Marketplace is beginning to resemble its end product — a car wash.

Last year, Surf Thru Express Car Wash purchased a 1.4 acre parcel for $804,115, $13 per-square-foot, according to information from Dickson Commercial Group (DCG).

In a previous interview with the Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Scott Howry, owner of Surf Thru Car Wash was aiming to be up and running late 2016.

In a Jan. 24 interview with NNBW, Howry said April 2017 is now their projected opening.

Weather can impact the timeline for many projects in northern Nevada. If the weather doesn’t allow for construction, it puts the project on hold.

“We are trying to get a car wash built in this crazy weather,” he said in reference to the recent series of storms across northern Nevada.

“The weather has been slowing down progress,” he added.

They have had a location up and running in Carson City for about two months now.

For more about Surf Thru Express Car Wash visit their website at http://www.surfthruexpress.com.