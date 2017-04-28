Swift foundation awards grants to 35 organizations | nnbw.com

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, awarded more than $73,000 to 35 organizations this year.

Several schools, art organizations and library programs in northwestern Nevada were recipients of awards. Silver Springs Elementary School received the largest grant among Nevada recipients — $3,000 for an existing program that develops student entrepreneurs who sell STEAM-based projects at local fairs and events.

Since 2008, more than $450,000 has been awarded to 165 organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business.

The deadline for 2017 grant applications was February 15 and more than 175 applications were received.

The Foundation grant criteria calls for detail about the number of people who will be impacted by the organization's project and how significant a role the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will play in the program. Further, applicants must provide a complete description of the project including objectives and strategies to meet those objectives, explain how the project will be evaluated and submit a budget. Recipients will report on their results and insights from their program once the projects are completed.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation thanks the many groups that took the time and energy to apply and encourages those that were not selected to submit applications in the future. Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1, 2018, with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2018. For more information and a complete list of winners, visit the Bessie Minor website at http://www.bessieminorswift.org.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns and operates the Northern Nevada Business Weekly and http://www.nnbw.com. Bessie Minor Swift was mother of Philip Swift, the founder of Swift Communications. Bessie was born in Onaga, Kan., on June 29, 1887. She was raised in Kansas City, and then moved to Blackburn, Mo., where she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse. Phil recalls the importance of education was reinforced throughout his upbringing not so much through statements or concrete expectations, but more through the example of his mother's interest in English, reading, history and music.