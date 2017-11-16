Tahoe Chamber announces Blue Ribbon award winners

The winners of the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce’s (Tahoe Chamber) 10th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced last week at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

The Blue Ribbon Awards were created in 2007 by the Tahoe Chamber to honor excellence in business on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. The awards program recognizes businesses, organizations, and individuals for achievements, community contributions, and milestones.

2017 winners include:

Geotourism Award – Sponsored by Bike the West:

Winner: Tahoe Rim Trail Association

Honorable Mention: Edgewood Tahoe

Tourism Award – Sponsored by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority:

Winner: The Coachman Hotel

Honorable Mention: Tahoe Sports

Experience Award – Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club:

Winner: SOS Outreach

Honorable Mention: Over the Edge Tahoe

Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe:

Winner: Matt Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka

Honorable Mention: Melinda Choy, Elevate Wellness Center

Customer Service (Business) Award – Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood:

Winner: Antonio Valdivia, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

Honorable Mention: Maureen Froyum, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility

Customer Service (Public Agency) Service – Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling:

Winner: Jeffrey Pollitt, Clean Tahoe Program

Honorable Mention: Michelle Risdon, Lake Tahoe Community College

Tallac Achievement Award:

Winner: The Crossing at Tahoe Valley