Tahoe Chamber announces Blue Ribbon award winners
November 16, 2017
The winners of the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce’s (Tahoe Chamber) 10th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced last week at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.
The Blue Ribbon Awards were created in 2007 by the Tahoe Chamber to honor excellence in business on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. The awards program recognizes businesses, organizations, and individuals for achievements, community contributions, and milestones.
2017 winners include:
Geotourism Award – Sponsored by Bike the West:
Winner: Tahoe Rim Trail Association
Honorable Mention: Edgewood Tahoe
Tourism Award – Sponsored by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority:
Winner: The Coachman Hotel
Honorable Mention: Tahoe Sports
Experience Award – Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club:
Winner: SOS Outreach
Honorable Mention: Over the Edge Tahoe
Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe:
Winner: Matt Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka
Honorable Mention: Melinda Choy, Elevate Wellness Center
Customer Service (Business) Award – Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood:
Winner: Antonio Valdivia, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel
Honorable Mention: Maureen Froyum, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility
Customer Service (Public Agency) Service – Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling:
Winner: Jeffrey Pollitt, Clean Tahoe Program
Honorable Mention: Michelle Risdon, Lake Tahoe Community College
Tallac Achievement Award:
Winner: The Crossing at Tahoe Valley