Tahoe company launches on-demand therapy app

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — LARKR, the first nationwide on-demand video therapy app, has now launched Monday in the Apple App Store.

Based at Lake Tahoe, LARKR makes talk therapy with certified therapists instantly accessible on a FaceTime-like video chat app. The easy-to-use app removes traditional roadblocks to care and brings on-demand talk therapy directly to patients across the United States with no travel required.

The platform works only with fully certified therapists, connecting users with professionals specializing in their area of need for affordable, 50-minute sessions that happen in real time. All therapists on LARKR are U.S.-based and state-certified to practice, and focus on impactful talk therapy via video chat, rather than impersonal phone calls, text messaging or simply prescribing medication to treat symptoms.

Founded by entrepreneur Shawn Kernes, who helped lead StubHub, eBay and various other startups to success, LARKR is the first online or mobile therapy provider to work with patients under the age of 18, part of the nation's most at-risk demographic. The app also supports multi-user, multi-location conferences for convenient group or couples' therapy sessions.

"When I learned of the massive void leaving 60 percent of the 50 million Americans who suffer from mental illness without care, I felt compelled to create a practical and effective solution," said Kernes, who founded the company along with his wife Chris, a licensed marriage and family therapist. "LARKR breaks through roadblocks to care by providing meaningful therapy for anyone who needs it, at the moment they need it, even if they live in a remote area with no local therapists.

LARKR is now available in the Apple App Store. It will also be coming soon to Android devices.

The app is also seeking an additional 10,000 qualified mental health therapists from all 50 states to join its growing online treatment platform. Those interested in joining or learning more should visit http://www.larkr.com.