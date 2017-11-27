Tahoe Film Fest scheduled this weekend

The 3rd Annual Tahoe Film Festival, presented by SWEP (Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships), is scheduled for Nov. 30 – Dec. 3.

This year’s festival is themed around environmental subjects, which encompasses 13 of over 30 films being screened. Highlights include Jane, a documentary includes never before seen footage of a 26-year-old Jane Goodall and some of her first encounters with chimpanzees in the wild that was recently released through National Geographic Studios which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.. Narrated by Jane herself with a moving score by Philip Glass.

Trophy, which was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival, explores many of the endangered African wildlife species. In Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution, filmmaker Jamie Redford embarks on a colorful journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier.

Other films being presented include: Under the Arctic Sky, An Inconvenient Sequel, No Man's Land, What Lies Upstream, From the Ashes and Water & Power – A California Heist.

More than 30 VIP special guests and filmmakers will be attending the film fest from Los Angeles and New York. For details on the event: http://www.tahoefilmfest.org.