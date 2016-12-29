Terra Tech announces opening of fourth Nevada-based medical cannabis dispensary | nnbw.com

Terra Tech Corp., a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, announced that its new Blüm dispensary, located at 1085 South Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada, will open to patients on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time. The Company will also host a Grand Opening for the dispensary on Thursday, January 12th, 2017, at 9:00 AM PT, with the ribbon cutting scheduled for 1:00 PM PT.

The Blüm dispensary in Reno, Nevada is currently open to the public for preregistration. The dispensary will offer the Company’s proprietary IVXX™ brand of premium medical cannabis, flowers, shatters, waxes and oils, among other high-quality cannabis products from a range of reputable providers of superior grade medical cannabis.

Derek Peterson, CEO of Terra Tech, stated, “It is our great pleasure to announce that Blüm Reno has successfully completed all of its inspections with the State of Nevada and officially received its Nevada State Medical Marijuana Establishment (“MME”) Registration Certificate. Our dispensary in Northern Nevada successfully received the MME Registration Certificate without one deficiency and I am proud of our team for all its hard work getting us to this stage. This is our fourth dispensary in Nevada to open in less than a year, giving us a strong presence in the state. Moreover, in November 2016, Nevada took the historic step of approving the legalization of recreational cannabis. We believe that our efforts to establish Blüm as a leader in the medical cannabis market have uniquely positioned the Company to capitalize on the emerging market for legal cannabis, where we see significant opportunity for growth.”

The Reno, Nevada Blüm dispensary follows the opening of the Desert Inn Dispensary in October, 2016, the South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Dispensary in August, 2016 and the Western, Las Vegas Dispensary in April, 2016. The Company has also operated a Blüm dispensary in Oakland, California, since April, 2016.

Blüm Reno’s hours of operations will be:

Sunday – Thursday: 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM PT

Friday – Saturday: 9:00 AM to 12:00 AM PT

For more information about Terra Tech Corp visit: http://www.terratechcorp.com/