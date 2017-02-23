The Abbi Agency stakes claim in San Francisco, charts continued growth | nnbw.com

With continued growth in its tech vertical and a rapidly expanding national profile, The Abbi Agency, a full-service digital marketing, creative and public relations firm has incorporated a new branch in San Francisco, Calif.

"It's exciting for us to grow and be able to offer our integrated services in key markets nationwide," said Ty Whitaker, the agency's CEO in a press release. "As we follow our strategic growth plan, we are thrilled to be adding San Francisco to our growing roster of Las Vegas, New York City and Reno offices."

Headed up by Constance Aguilar, a co-founding team member and public relations manager at the firm, the San Francisco branch of the agency will serve both as a service hub for the company's Bay Area clients and as a networking funnel for new business.

"After 10 years of working alongside Abbi, the agency has seen tremendous growth and success in our technology services," Aguilar said of the move in a press release. "We’ve launched companies and products, organized and executed major national public relations campaigns, as well as branded and built websites for technology companies. We see a great potential to grow our technology clientele, and what better location to do so than San Francisco?"

Opened as of Feb. 3, The Abbi Agency's San Francisco office will serve as the primary solutions hub for Bay Area clients but will continue to work in cooperation with the firm's Reno headquarters. San Francisco clients and prospective customers can, according to Aguilar, expect to receive the same nimble, results-driven marketing solutions The Abbi Agency provides in all other markets.

This expansion comes following a year of strong growth at The Abbi Agency, which saw major successes in the technology, travel and public affairs sectors—including launching the 23andMe ambassador program in Northern Nevada, managing the award-winning North Lake Tahoe Ale Trail campaign, and building a public policy campaign that culminated in the passage of WC-1.

Going forward, company owners Abbi and Ty Whitaker look to provide their clients with increasingly robust, sophisticated and agile service, expanding the firm's profile and diversifying intelligently.