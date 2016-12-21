The Bosma Group, GALLINA, and CLA expand capabilities together | nnbw.com

The Bosma Group, PC, established in 2007 with the vision of pairing world-class accounting professionals with privately held growing businesses, joins professional services firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (CLA), effective January 1, 2017.

As previously announced, GALLINA LLP, nationally recognized by Accounting Today and ranked among the top 10 firms in the Western United States, will also join CLA effective January 1, 2017.

“As businesses prosper in northern Nevada, they need more robust services,” said Mike Bosma, managing shareholder of The Bosma Group in a press release. “GALLINA and CLA provide a platform to tap into deep talent and many more capabilities, should a need arise. Most importantly, both firms share our entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to serving privately held businesses and their owners.”

Entrepreneurs today are looking for more real world, “roll up your sleeves” business advice. Together as CLA, the firms are poised to offer a deep and reliable relationships to clients, by listening to understand goals and, ultimately, help shape future possibilities.

The combined firm will be among the largest professional services firms in Northern Nevada that focuses exclusively on closely held businesses. Bosma said, “Business owers in Northern Nevada want and need sophisticated, proactive planning. CLA has created a platform to better connect business owners and the professionals they need to help achieve the success they desire.”

“Mike and the Bosma team act to help private business owners build a valuable and sustainable business,” said Larry Taylor, managing partner of GALLINA and incoming chief practice officer at CLA in a press release. “Together, we strengthen our ability to serve the business community, every step of the way.”

The vast majority of our nation’s employers are private business owners — the heart and soul of America. Helping those businesses succeed means success for employees, families, communities, and even our country. CLA puts this group of entrepreneurs at the core of its focus.

The Bosma Group’s team will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from its Reno, Nevada, office. Together with GALLINA’s team in Reno, the firm footprint expands.

For more information visit CLAconnect.com.