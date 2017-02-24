The Brewer’s Cabinet is launching its locally made craft beer in Sin City | nnbw.com

Beginning this month, the full line of bottle and keg brew by The Brewer’s Cabinet in Reno, Nevada will be distributed in Clark County by Bonanza Beverage Company.

Brewed in Reno since 2012, The Brewer's Cabinet and their original Tahoe Beer beckons craft beer lovers of all kinds. Since first opening, their Brew Masters have been fully empowered with no limits put on their style and creativity, which allows their passion and love the for craft to shine through in every sip. Flare, flavor and fun dominate their year-round flagship beers, signature brews such as Dirty Wookie and Dragon Punch and, their seasonal beers like Oktoberfest and the Imperial Stout. The Brew Team at BC love to collaborate with local chefs and restaurants to produce innovative and unique beers.

"This is huge for us," said Michael Connolly, owner of The Brewer’s Cabinet in a press release. "We felt the brew team was doing a great job mastering our concoctions and knew it was time to move to a new market.

"The Tahoe brand will work well in Las Vegas … it's another awesome place that many tourists flock to in this great state. We decided to start here and see where it takes us."

Connolly has aspirations to bring his creative suds celebrating local flavors, culture and pride for the Silver State to other regions and markets in the future. For now, he'll keep the tasty Pale Ale, Blonde, Amber, Dirty Wookie and Dragon Punch within state lines.

"We are eager to share these delicious beers with our customers in Las Vegas and beyond. What better way to bring a taste of Tahoe to the south than with Reno's beloved Brewer's Cabinet products. They are sure to be a hit!"

For more information, visit thebrewerscabinet.com.