The Chamber recognizes businesses, individuals for contributions to community | nnbw.com

About 200 people attended the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce annual Recognition Awards luncheon on April 20 at The Atlantis Resort Hotel Spa.

Nominations were received and finalists were selected based on their dedication to business vitality, their consumers, and their ongoing involvement with the Chamber of Commerce and community:

The winners, announced by category were:

Large Business of the Year: Northern Nevada Medical Center

Small Business of the Year: Benefit Resource Group

Community Spirit Award: Jersey Mike's Subs

Non Profit of the Year: SPCA of Northern Nevada.

Raymond I. Smith Civic Leader Award: Eric Musselman, head coach of the Nevada Wolf Pack men's basketball team was presented with the award, established by the Smith family in honor of Raymond "Pappy" Smith, legendary businessman, civic icon, and owner of Harold's Club. This annual award is presented to an individual who embodies the spirit of the community and inspires all residents to aim high.