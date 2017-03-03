The Home Depot is hiring 300 associates in Reno | nnbw.com

The Home Depot is hiring 300 associates in Reno
March 3, 2017
The Home Depot is hiring 300 associates in Reno and 80,000 nationwide in preparation for spring, its busiest selling season.
WHAT: The Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company's busiest selling season, by hiring 300 associates in Reno.
Applying for a job at the world's largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile optimized Careers site at careers.homedepot.com.
From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.
WHEN:
The Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in Reno. Available positions vary by store. The Home Depot is an equal opportunity employer.
