The Home Depot is hiring 300 associates in Reno | nnbw.com

The Home Depot is hiring 300 associates in Reno and 80,000 nationwide in preparation for spring, its busiest selling season.

WHAT: The Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company's busiest selling season, by hiring 300 associates in Reno.

Applying for a job at the world's largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile optimized Careers site at careers.homedepot.com.

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

HOW: All interested candidates must apply online.

· Visit careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom

· Select "SEE ALL HOURLY JOBS"

· Enter your desired location

· Click "SEARCH"

WHEN:

The Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in Reno. Available positions vary by store. The Home Depot is an equal opportunity employer.

MEDIA RESOURCES:

· The Home Depot's Careers page and digital newsroom have the following resources:

o Click here for press release, b-roll and hiring head map image

o An interactive hiring heat map that includes major market and single store hiring numbers

o Interview tips

o Many other resources