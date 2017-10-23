The Loop: $30M South Meadows development to provide social setting, lots of recreation

South Meadows is getting in The Loop with a new $30 million, privately funded development designed for people to gather for socializing, dining, entertainment, recreation and all kinds of fun.

"We've been working on this concept for about seven years," Anthony "AJ" June, president and developer of The Loop, told the developers, city officials, neighbors and media gathering on Oct. 17 to hear details about the project on South Meadows Parkway near Double Diamond Parkway.

"I'm sure you're asking yourself, what exactly is The Loop, how do I get in The Loop and, most important, how do I make sure I'm not left out of The Loop?" quipped Kevin Annis, principal with ArchCrest Commercial Partners, LLC, and the broker for the project.

The Loop, set to open in 2018, will include two distinct features: Rounders, a family-friendly area with multiple entertainment options and food service; and Zeppelin, an adults-only space for fine-dining that includes patio seating.

In addition, the owners of Reno Sportsdome, Owen Blake and Kanish Ali, plan to construct a second location in The Loop. Named Reno Sportsdome XL, the 120,000-square-foot sports facility will be triple the size of the current facility — which is at capacity — and provide more space for more participation.

"The Reno Sportsdome has been a place to play sports, but also a place to socialize and meet people," Blake said. "The new Sportsdome XL will allow us to significantly increase our offerings to accommodate more leagues and teams as well as individuals looking to join a team and facilities for birthday parties. We are very excited to be part of The Loop, as we are like-minded in our desire to be community builders."

Recommended Stories For You

The Loop investors are starting with an existing 75,000-square-foot building, constructed by GBC Global.

During the Great Recession, progress stopped and plans changed, June said.

"We really looked at what could we do as business owners and as developers to bring a new scope and new perspective to this wonderful town that we have.

"There was a great demand for having some good, clean, safe areas (for families to gather) but also have some good places for adults."

The 20-acre Loop project is what came out of the years of research, consultations and planning.

"This will be a social gathering place of all ages," June explained. "We are centered around food, entertainment, activity and interaction. We're driven by service and safety, but our No. 1 priority is to make a difference in our community."

Rounders makes up the bulk of the project. It will feature boutique bowling lanes, a roller-skating rink with cutting-edge audio-video and lighting effects, a ropes obstacle course with a zip line, more than 8,000 square feet of arcade, plus dining options for families.

Zeppelin will provide a social space for adults to gather. The high-end restaurant, lounge and bar will offer an extensive drink list and fine-dining menu. The interior design has a vintage vibe combined with state-of-the-art amenities, according to a press release.

Zeppelin "will encapsulate what's cool and new about Reno," June said.

Award-winning Executive Chef Jakon Tolhurst with Chef de Cuisine Craig Domer will fire up both kitchens, with a signature menu of nutritious and consciously sourced food — even for the family-friendly Rounders with kids' palates to please.

A component to be constructed is a four-story tower with an 8,000-square-foot footprint, nestled between the wings of the original building. On the first floor, it will house the kitchens for The Loop restaurants. The second and third floors will feature a bar concept, Annis said, with the top floor reserved for a meeting space with panoramic views of the city and mountains.

Zeppelin and Rounders are expected to open in early spring and summer 2018, respectively, with positions for 150-plus full-time employees and another 100 for banquets and special events.

The Sportsdome XL is expected to open in early fall 2018 and hire a staff of 20-25 people.

The Sportsdome XL will be able to accommodate sports such as soccer, lacrosse, arena softball, futsai (a Brazilian sport similar to soccer), flag football, basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, badminton and more.

"We have something special here," June said. "We have a great spot in south Reno, a lot of property and the opportunity to do something great for this community."