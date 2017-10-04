The Summit seeks more new holiday retailers

The Summit Reno, the shopping center at the intersection of 1-580 and Mount Rose Highway, has six openings for local retailers for the holiday season in their Santa's Workshop space next to Old Navy.

The store will also house Santa, his elves, and the photography operation for the holiday season.

Retailers, whether they already have a brick and mortar store or an online outlet are welcome to apply. The Summit attracts an estimated average 500,000 visitors during the holiday season every year.

Interested store owners should contact General Manager Greg Eroe at 775-853-7800 by Friday, Oct. 20.