15th Anniversary | Then & Now — Derelict Kings Inn transformed | nnbw.com

In 2002, the Kings Inn was an embarrassment to downtown Reno and a drag on attempts to revitalize the city. Constructed in 1974, the inn had been boarded up since 1986. In 2014, the eyesore caught the attention of Las Vegas developer Amador "Chi Chi" Bengochea, who saw through the graffiti to a solid structure beneath. In partnership with Reno-based Basin Street Properties, through 2015 and 2016, the eight-story building was transformed into 94 upscale apartments and a star of downtown renewal.