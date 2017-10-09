Tickets Now On Sale for the Wags & Whiskers Gala

Looking for a unique twist on an event? Want to get away, even if just for a night? Planning on giving back to a nationally known organization while learning exactly where your donations are going? Then it's time to get your tickets to Nevada Humane Society's Wags & Whiskers Gala, A Night in Havana, Saturday, Nov. 11 at Peppermill Resort Spa Casino!

The Wags & Whiskers Gala is an annual benefit to raise money and awareness for homeless pets in northern Nevada. With over 17,000 animals coming through Nevada Humane Society's two locations (one in Reno; one in Carson City) each year, The Wags & Whiskers Gala will not only help to cover the cost of care, but focus on animals that arrive sick and injured — therefore making an even bigger impact on lifesaving. Many of these animals will also put their best paw forward to meet you in person at the gala!

Tables of 10 may be purchased for $2,000 while individual tickets are $200. All tickets include dinner, unlimited wine, beer and signature cocktails including the Mutt-jito and Meow-jito, along with silent and live auctions featuring exotic experiences. As guests are transported all the way to Cuba for A Night in Havana, you'll enjoy Cuban-themed entertainment throughout the evening and meet some of the organization's furry friends, all while raising funds to save the lives of homeless pets in our community. Additional sponsorships are available.

To purchase tables and individual tickets, visit NevadaHumaneSociety.org to purchase or call 775-856-2000 ext. 320 to purchase via phone. For sponsorship, donation, or more event information, please contact Allyson Bolton at allyson@a-typical.com.

For more information about Nevada Humane Society, visit NevadaHumaneSociety.org or call 775-856-2000.

About Nevada Humane Society: Nevada Humane Society is a non-profit, charitable, animal shelter whose work is made possible by donations. The mission is to care for pets, find them homes and save lives. The vision is that all pets should have a healthy, happy life. The guiding principles are to promote humane treatment, relieve suffering, operate no-kill shelters and educate and engage the community. The Federal Tax ID is 88-0072720.