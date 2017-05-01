Top northern Nevada construction teams recognized at annual PINNACLE Awards | nnbw.com

Nevada Chapter AGC honored northern Nevada's top construction projects of the past year at the 18th annual PINNACLE Awards. The winners were announced at an award luncheon held April 21 at the Atlantis Casino Resort.

This year, there were 15 entries from nine different companies. Independent judges from the Utah AGC Chapter measured entries based on safety, craftsmanship, challenges met, client relations, innovation and "green" building practices. Entries were judged for projects completed during the 2016 calendar year.

The PINNACLE Award separates projects into the three divisions of Specialty Contractors, General Engineering Contractors and Building Construction projects. Engineering Construction and Building Construction projects vie separately for the PINNACLE Award in two divisions: under and over $5 million. Specialty Contractors vie for the PINNACLE in the over $500,000 and under $500,000 category. Projects within these divisions compete in the three categories of Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job, Sensitivity to Environment/History/Culture and Contractor's Innovation.

The 2016 winners included:

Specialty Contractors

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job – Over $500,000

L.A. Perks Petroleum Specialists, Inc.

Newmont Long Canyon – Mine & Truck Shop Fuel Systems

General Engineering Contractors

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job – Under $5 Million

Granite Construction Company

NDOT #3636 Lovelock Overlay

Contractor's Innovation – Over $5 Million

Q&D Construction, Inc.

The Virginia Street Bridge

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job – Over $5 Million

Granite Construction Company

RTIA Taxiway C Reconstruction

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job – Under $5 Million

K. G. Walters Construction

Rye Patch Dam Penstock Replacement

Contractor's Innovation – Under $5 Million

Granite Construction Company

NDOT #3612 Nugget Ave.

Building Contractors

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job – Over $5 Million

CORE Construction

UNR William N. Pennington Student Achievement Center

Meeting the Challenge of a Difficult Job – Under $5 Million

Q&D Construction, Inc.

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center Cath Lab #3

Sensitivity to Environment/History/Cultural – Under $5 Million

Clark/Sullivan Construction

Nevada Museum of Art Sky Room

Q&D Construction, Inc. also won the People's Choice Award, an honor voted by attendees of the event, for the Virginia Street Bridge Project.

The PINNACLE Awards program was established in 1999 by the Nevada Chapter AGC to honor the "Best of the Best" in Northern Nevada construction projects; recognizing construction leadership, excellence and community spirit. For more information, visit http://www.nevadaagc.org/.