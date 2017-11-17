Tradesmen International launches Reno facility

Tradesmen International, LLC., a construction staffing and labor-cost containment solutions, opened its 161st recruitment and operations facility in Reno. This new location will allow Tradesmen to service area construction and industrial businesses with job-ready skilled craftsmen while providing trade professionals with career opportunities and job stability.

"I'm hoping to put a positive footprint on the local market and community by putting as many people to work as possible.’ Zach Boyd, Tradesmen's Reno General Manager, said. "Our current projects are all around Reno and Tahoe, spreading to Elko. We are involved with our local ABC chapter and the Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network."

Tradesmen International, an Ohio-based company, has been providing contract skilled labor to construction and industrial partners for 25 years. Partners benefit from Tradesmen's recruiting expertise, having at their disposal pre-screened craftsmen in all trades, at all skill levels.