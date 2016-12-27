TravelNevada establishes new travel industry award | nnbw.com

CARSON CITY — TravelNevada has established the Larry J. Friedman Industry Partner of the Year Award. In celebration of long-time Nevada tourism industry leader, Larry Friedman, the Division of Tourism and Nevada Commission on Tourism will present this annual award at its Rural Roundup conference April 26-28, in Elko. The award commemorates the person or organization that has excelled in its partnership with the Nevada tourism industry through hosting familiarization trips, participating in domestic and/or international travel shows or cooperative marketing programs.

Friedman, who has worked in sales and marketing for various Nevada tourism entities, spent more than 26 years at the Nevada Commission on Tourism, now called TravelNevada. Friedman retires from state service on Dec. 28. During his tenure, he developed the annual Rural Roundup conference, helped educate the industry through the Nevada Tourism University, assisted with the creation of the National Scenic Byways in Nevada, and expanded the rural marketing and infrastructure grants program resulting in the generation of innovative marketing programs, special events and historic building preservation across rural Nevada.

Friedman led the TravelNevada international sales and marketing efforts where he opened international markets including India, Brazil, France, Australia and South Korea, negotiated the nonstop Volaris flight from Guadalajara to Reno, and coordinated the Nevada Marketplace as part of the Governor’s Global Tourism Summit.

Friedman is especially well-known for his passion and energy for the industry and generating partnerships with private and public entities.

For more information about TravelNevada, its grants, awards, and programs, visit http://www.TravelNevada.com.