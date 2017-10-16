Turbo Global Partners signs new joint venture

Turbo Global Partners, a marketing consulting firm headquartered in Carson City, has partnered with Millisecond Technologies Corp., to form a joint venture marketing company.

Millisecond is a New York-based company that has developed a patented pasteurization technology that improves production efficiency and extends the shelf-life of milk.Turbo will own a 60 percent stake in the partnership with Millisecond owning a 40 percent stake.

The joint venture will result in an initial marketing budget of $3.3 million for Turbo, commencing in 2018, to market Millisecond’s technology to dairies around the United States and United Kingdom.