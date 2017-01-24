U-Haul International, Inc. announced top U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States for 2016 | nnbw.com

Reno, Nev., ranks No. 25 among the U-Haul Top 25 U.S. Growth Cities for locations with a population of more than 50,000.

U-Haul locations in Reno saw 51 percent of one-way truck rental customers coming into the city as opposed to leaving. Reno had a 4 percent decrease in one-way truck arrivals year-over-year, while departures dropped 3 percent over the same span.

Growth rankings are calculated by the net gain of arriving U-Haul one-way trucks over departing one-way U-Haul trucks for the calendar year. While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities are attracting and maintaining residents.