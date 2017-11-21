Unemployment claims jump in Oct.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance in Nevada for October climbed to 11,203 according to a monthly report released by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The figure rose 23.5 percent from September’s total of 9,068 claims. Relative to October 2016, claims ave increased 3.5 percent, only the third, year-over-year increase in 2017.

The trend, expressed in the 12-month moving average of the series, indicated a stability at an average of 11,117 claims per month.