Union Pacific plans to invest $26.8M in Nevada rail infrastructure | nnbw.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Union Pacific plans to boost safety and efficiency with an approximately $26.8 million infrastructure investment in Nevada this year. Projects funded by Union Pacific benefit Nevada's overall transportation infrastructure without taxpayer funds.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Nevada," said Wes Lujan, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Western Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

Union Pacific's investment plan funds a range of initiatives: $22.7 million to maintain railroad track and $1.8 million to maintain bridges in the state. Key projects planned this year include:

$7.5 million investment in the rail line between Elko and Winnemucca to replace 60,854 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

$2.2 million investment in the rail line between Floriston, Calif., and Sparks to replace 15,406 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

$2.1 million investment in the rail line between Verdi and Reno to replace 12,190 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

From 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $244 million strengthening Nevada's transportation infrastructure.

Union Pacific plans to spend $3.1 billion across its network this year. The company has invested $51 billion since 2000, contributing to a 40 percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame.