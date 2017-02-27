United Airlines begins non-stop flights to Chicago | nnbw.com

United Airlines begins non-stop flights to Chicago
"The airport heard from the community that they wanted more access to Chicago," said Marily Mora, President and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority in a press release. "This route is key for both business and leisure, and also offers dozens of connections to the east coast and approximately 50 international destinations, so we are pleased United is filling the need. Now it is up to the community to fill the seats to keep this vital service."
The United flight will operate non-stop daily, seven days a week on a Boeing 737 with 143 seats. It will depart Chicago at 7:35 p.m., arriving in Reno at 9:45 p.m. The Reno outbound flights will depart here locally at 11:20 p.m., arriving in Chicago at 5 a.m.
Tickets are on sale now. For rates and information follow the Flight Info link at http://www.renoairport.com.