United Construction welcomes new COO | nnbw.com

United Construction announced today that Jim Miller joined United as chief operating officer.

Miller will oversee all of the day-to-day operations and help United Construction enhance its operations and customer service platform, according to a press release.

Prior to joining the United Construction team, Miller was the vice president of construction services for CORE Construction. He currently serves as first vice president of Nevada Chapter Associated General Contractors and is passionate about engaging in the construction industry to promote a strong, skilled workforce in northern Nevada.

Miller started in the field as an electrician and worked his way up through the trades. His career in construction has been a lifelong pursuit — he was raised in a construction family and has worked in the industry ever since.

Miller says he's excited to be a part of a strong local presence and to help lead United Construction into the future with a focus on tailoring customer service for public and private customers, mentoring employees and promoting a positive workplace culture.