United Way of N. Nevada and the Sierra announced enhanced security features to free online tax filing tool | nnbw.com

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra today announced enhanced security features to MyFreeTaxes designed to further safeguard taxpayer information. MyFreeTaxes is a free, safe and easy way for anyone earning $64,000 or less to file state and federal taxes.

For the past eight years, United Way has partnered with H&R Block to provide free tax filing services for federal and state taxes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Since that time, the partnership has helped more than 750,000 taxpayers claim every deduction and credit they deserve. These tax breaks that lead to refunds provide important opportunities for individuals and families in Reno to build their financial stability.

“MyFreeTaxes helps put refund money back in the taxpayers’ pockets so that they can pay bills, cover their costs of living, and put money aside to build a more stable financial future,” said Karen Barsell, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra CEO in a press release.

When it comes to security and protecting client data, H&R Block is among the industry leaders. Its online filing platform contains:

Encryption technology that helps safeguard sensitive information

Several layers of authentication for H&R Block account access which further protects from unauthorized access

Secure connection established between client’s browser and H&R Block servers, encrypting any data that is passed between them to protect the privacy of that data.

Eligibility and features

Taxpayers earning less than $64,000 can enter their data through MyFreeTaxes.com, which links to a secure H&R Block website, making it easy to complete their taxes from home, at work or on mobile devices.

The key features of MyFreeTaxes include:

Free, unlimited, personalized real-time chat and phone support from IRS-certified operators at 1-855-MY-TX-HELP. The helpline, with operators who speak both English and Spanish, operates from January 13 through April 18 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm EST Monday through Friday and noon to 9:00 pm EST on Saturday

Refund RevealTM will show filers how and why their refund amount is changing

MyFreeTaxes is promoted by United Way, and users can contact their local United

Way for other local resources, or find ways to volunteer and further support their community

Advanced functionality for those working in the gig economy or need to include information regarding real estate investments, stock options or inheritance taxes.

MyFreeTaxes comes with the same brand promise as all H&R Block’s products: that consumers are guaranteed a maximum refund, 100 percent accuracy and 100 percent satisfaction. H&R Block’s DIY products are based on 60-plus years of preparing income tax returns.