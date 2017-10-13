UNR Med expands Project ECHO program

To address critical need of medical services around the state of Nevada, the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine, (UNR Med) Office of Statewide Initiatives has expanded its Project Echo program.

Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes), will add new clinics in cardiology, pediatric endocrinology, medication assisted therapy for substance use disorder, as well as a unique school-based behavioral health program. Project ECHO uses teleconferencing technology to connect specialists at UNR Med with primary care clinicians in rural and urban under-served communities.

The program will aid Nevadans in rural Nevada and some parts of urban centers with with medical care.

"It's difficult for patients to travel hundreds of miles to seek treatment from a specialist," said Dr. Evan Klass, UNR Med Associate Dean for the Statewide Initiatives said in a release. "But, they can see a primary care clinician in their community on a regular basis and get the benefit of specialty knowledge if their clinician is connected to specialists through Project ECHO."

Each telehealth clinic attracts anywhere from 10 to 30 healthcare providers or more for a didactic presentation followed by a group discussion focused on approximately six patient management cases at a time. These virtual clinics give primary care physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, physician assistants and other professionals the tools and resources to deliver care in their communities.

For more information on Project ECHO or to register for a clinic, visit med.unr.edu/echo/clinics.