UNR provides free outreach clinics

Northern Nevadans who are uninsured, underinsured or without a social security number can receive free medical care at upcoming free University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Student Outreach Clinics in November and December.

These clinics are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for a Saturday clinic and 7:30 p.m. for a Tuesday clinic.

General and Children’s Clinics:

Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon

Women’s Clinics:

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon

The free clinics offer a variety of services, including: flu shots, pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, as well as pediatric services such as head start physicals, sports physicals, well checks, sick visits and immunizations for children. They also offer general physicals, blood pressure monitoring, x-rays, immunizations for all ages and lab services including cholesterol checks and blood glucose monitoring.

Dental services are not provided.

Clinics are held at UNR Med's Family Medicine Center, located on the University of Nevada, Reno campus just north of Mackay Stadium off of North Virginia Street. Take RTC bus route 7 to North Virginia Street or the Sierra Spirit bus. For moire information, go online at: https://med.unr.edu/soc/faqs