UNR’s journalism school opens podcast studio

The University of Nevada Reno’s Reynolds School of Journalism is opening the Reynolds Community Podcasting Studio at the Innevation Center in Reno.

The studio will launch on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an open house and reception at UNR’s Innevation Center at 450 Sinclair Street. Light refreshments will be served.

The studio will be open to members of the Innevation Center, community members and Reynolds School students. In a partnership with the Reynolds Media Lab, Reynolds School students and faculty will help to train community members and local businesses to produce their own podcasts in the studio.

These training sessions will allow students to showcase their expertise in audio production and teach community members skills they'll need to produce podcasts. Courses will cover how to operate an audio studio, how to plan, research and storyboard an audio story and how to write a script. Training session times will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Reynolds Community Podcasting Studio was established through a grant to the Reynolds School from the Online News Association, and Reynolds School faculty and editor of Noticiero Móvil Vanessa Vancour played an instrumental role in opening the studio. The studio will also serve as a downtown hub for Noticiero Móvil, the Reynolds School's bilingual news service, and for the Reynolds Media Lab, the school's production center.

"Since it is available off campus, the idea is that it will be more accessible to people outside of the campus community," Vancour said. "It's meant to be used for everything, from entry-level, you're just now meeting the studio space and have never worked with a microphone before, to being ready to produce a show. We really want everyone to feel comfortable and invited in this space even if podcasting or audio production is just a curiosity that someone has."