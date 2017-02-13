USA Parkway project passes halfway point | nnbw.com

The USA Parkway construction project is halfway complete.

Nevada Department of Transportation officials say the highway connecting the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center with Highway 50 in Lyon County is scheduled to be finished late this year.

Since work began last summer, officials say nearly 2 million cubic yards of earth and rock have been moved. The earth is being compacted to form the roadbed.

The work is continuing with paving between the Lyon-Storey county line and U.S. 50.

The 18-mile, four-lane road is costing the state $75.9 million. It’s intended to better link the Reno-Sparks area with the U.S. 50 corridor, creating a route for commuter, freight and other traffic that should expand regional economic development.

Once complete, the road will be designated as State Route 439.