Value added producer grant workshop March 1 in Reno | nnbw.com

Are you a farmer who needs funds to expand your market and increase sales? The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will offer a workshop in Reno March 1, with information on how to apply for the Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG), which helps farmers develop new markets.

USDA Business Program Specialist Mark Williams will lead the workshop at the Natural Resources Conservation Service office, located at 1365 Corporate Blvd. in Reno, from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. on March 1.

The workshop will focus on ways that the Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) can help agricultural producers fund new activities to process and market their existing agricultural products. For example, VAPG funds can help farmers process and market their locally grown products or organic products. The grant can also assist with making new products, such as jam from berries, salsa from tomatoes, or wine from grapes.

The grant can be used anywhere in the state. Funding can support feasibility studies, marketing plans, or for working capital for processing or marketing value added products. Farmers must use their own existing agricultural product to be eligible for this grant.

Contact Mark Williams for more information at (775) 887-1222 Ext. 116.