Venture’s home focus helps productivity

Two Reno entrepreneurs have developed an educational tool for businesses to help prepare employees for the challenges of caring for an aging family member.

Called "LifeMap-Plan Your Story," the venture by LifeMap Ltd., is designed as a proactive wellness program to educate top-tier executives and human resource managers about decisions their employees will face at some point, said Chemane Rene, a gerontology specialist.

"Our science-based tools help your employees reduce the impact of caring for an aging loved one," Rene said in a statement accompanying a news release on the venture.

Fellow LifeMap entrepreneur Steven Fine said the program fills a critical gap in mid-sized to larger businesses' human capital strategy.

"This care-giving epidemic is affecting job performance and productivity right now in every industry," Fine said in the news release. "With 76 million baby boomers turning 65 at a rate of 10,000 every day, this epidemic is only going to grow. The one thing a business leader cannot do now is do nothing."

Fine said Northern Nevada's fast-growing economy has challenged the region's available employee pool.

"The only path to strengthening your workforce is to retain, develop and engage your current employee base," he said, adding that with the LifeMap-Plan Your Story venture, "the timing couldn't be better."

Fine and Rene said the venture's strategy is to help companies transition from a "leave your personal troubles at the door" mentality to one of compassion and coaching.

"With a plan of action in place, when you are at work you are focused on work, and when you take time off you are efficient because you know what needs to get done," Rene said.

"Your employees can get back on their feet quicker, and in turn they can return to a more productive work-life balance faster. LifeMap closes that productivity gap."