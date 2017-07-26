Veteran attorney Bordelon joins Holland & Hart LLP | nnbw.com

Sarah Bordelon has joined the Reno law office of Holland & Hart LLP.

Bordelon previously worked as an attorney-advisor on the Department of Interior's Board of Land Appeals reviewing an array of land use decision appeals made by the Bureau of Land Management. She has also clerked for the Honorable Procter Hug, Jr., on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She has nine published cases, and presented at the Energy & Mineral Law Foundation in 2014 and 2015. She has more than 15 years of legal experience, with emphasis on environmental and natural resources, federal rulemakings, and environmental compliance and enforcement.

Bordelon earned her bachelor's degree from Stanford University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University of Law.