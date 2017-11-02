Veterans Professional Conference set for Friday

The Engage Veteran Professionals conference, a professional development and networking event open to all veterans attending TMCC and the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), and to veterans in the community is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3 beginning at 9 a.m. at the William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center, 475 Edison Way, in Reno.

Speakers include: Gunnar Annis, president of the TMCC TMVC, Nancy McCormick, senior vice president of EDAWN, and Lisa Howard, director of the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System

Attendees can RVSP at: engage.nv@gmail.com, or at the Facebook event page at Engage.