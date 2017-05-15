Vida apartments begin life in northwest Reno | nnbw.com

A 312-unit luxury apartment community named "Vida" — Life — is under construction in northwest Reno.

Guardian Capital and LandCap Investment Partners broke ground for Vida on May 9 at the corner of Sharlands and Mae Anne avenues in Reno, a site previously slated for development that was halted due to the recession.

"Our company is proud to bring a luxury lifestyle to area residents and we are very grateful to the city for helping bring this project to fruition," Guardian CEO Jim Previti said in a written statement.

Previti admitted in an interview with NNBW at the groundbreaking that he was originally reluctantly to enter the market. Construction partners such as LandCap Investment Partners showed him the benefits of the region.

"Reno is a very vibrant market," he said.

"Regional economic and population growth is generating housing demand, particularly for multifamily homes," Ward 1 Reno Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus said in a written statement. "This project is being built on a partially improved site that was halted by the Great Recession, which has lingered vacant for several years. The new project brings a welcome housing option to northwest Reno."

The 20-acre development includes many luxury features and amenities, including a private dog park, bocce court, a tot lot, gated entry and attached garage parking for some units.

The luxury apartment community will feature one, two, and three-bedroom homes in a country club-like community environment. Amenities will include large open park areas, satellite barbeques, pool and spa with cabanas, a clubhouse with a tech connect lounge, valet door-to-door trash service, 24-hour package pickup, and a fitness facility with state-of-the-art gym equipment as well as yoga and MyRide studio.

Apartment décor features will include plank flooring, quartz countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, and Bluetooth enabled lighting.

Guardian, based in San Diego, previously partnered with LandCap Investment Partners on the 100-unit Square One project in Sparks, which opened to tenants last year, and the 209-unit Waterfront Apartments now under construction overlooking the Sparks Marina.