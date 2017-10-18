Walkenhorst’s facility under construction

Alston Construction, a general contractor based in Reno, has has tilted the walls for an an 80,000-square-foot, build-to-suit facility for Walkenhorst's in Sparks.

Walkenhorst's headquartered in Napa, Calif., provides package delivery services for people who have family members that are incarcerated. It contracts with correctional facilities to offer secure shipments, with approved items, to their inmates. Their catalogs are tailored to the specifications of each facility, to ensure that all items are approved and safe.

The facility, located at 445 Ingenuity Avenue in the Spanish Springs area of Sparks, is the newest distribution center for Walkenhorst's and will ship products to 15 states.