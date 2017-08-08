Washoe County recognized in 2017 Digital Counties Survey Award | nnbw.com

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) announced the winners of the 15th annual Digital Counties Survey, which recognizes the most innovative digital counties of 2017. Washoe County is proud to announce is has taken fourth place in the 250,000-499,999 Population Category.

The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage collaboration and shared services, enhance cybersecurity and even reduce carbon emissions.

"I am pleased Washoe County has been recognized for our continued efforts to stay on the cutting-edge of technology to enhance efficiencies and help us further engage with the community," John Slaughter, Washoe County Manager, said in a press release. "I am proud of our multiple departments that collaborate regularly to ensure we are providing excellent public service in all areas, including the digital world."

"Technology continues to grow and rapidly change, and as a county government we are always looking for ways we can improve our services," Craig Betts, Washoe County Chief Information Officer, said in a press release. "It is an honor to see our work acknowledged for this notable industry award."

The Digital Counties Survey results were based on characteristics that comprise Digital Counties, which include: transparency, mobility, engagement, collaboration, security, personnel, connectedness, efficiency, resiliency and innovation.