Washoe County unveils new medical examiner’s office | nnbw.com

Washoe County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 18 to unveil the new, state-of-the-art Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The new facility is located on Washoe County-owned land between East 9th St. and I-80, one block east of Wells Avenue, across from the Washoe County Administrative Complex. The $10.77 million building is paid for through the Washoe County Capital Improvement Program.

“The new facility ushers in a modern era for the Examiner’s Office and is equipped with the capabilities required to better serve citizens of Washoe County and 18 other counties in Nevada and California,” Washoe County Commission Chair Bob Lucey said. “I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners, staff and all the workers for their support. We will work to make the Medical Examiner’s Office a place the public will continue to be proud of.”

The new building replaces the Medical Examiner’s Office on Kirman Avenue which was constructed in 1959 and last renovated in 2003. The former ME’s Office was originally the Health and Welfare Building, housing the TB clinic for many years. The office did not provide the ME with the ability to expand along with an ever increasing caseload, which has doubled since 2007.

“The new facility has been designed and built to purpose, equipping me and my staff with the most modern autopsy capabilities for the region, enhanced efficiency, and the potential for national accreditation,” Washoe County Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Knight said. “Additionally, the citizens of Washoe County will have a significantly more user-friendly experience when visiting our office, as the new building features two rooms designed specifically for meeting with decedents’ families, as well as dedicated, conveniently-located visitor parking.”