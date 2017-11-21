Washoe home sales, prices continue to rise

Sales of existing homes in Washoe County rose 4 percent in October from the same month a year earlier, and the median sales price rose 12 percent over the year to $348,450, according to a report by the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.

In addition, total home sales fell 12 percent from September while the median sales price rose 4 percent from September, according to the report based on data from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service.

"The median price has leveled the past three months after a high for the year in July," John Graham, 2017 RSAR president, said in a statement accompanying the report.

The report also covers the Fernley market, and in September, total existing home sales in Fernley fell 17 percent over the year and fell 28 percent from September. At the same time, the Fernley market's median sales price in October was $241,500, a 27 percent increase from October 2016 and a 9 percent rise from September.