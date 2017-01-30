Washoe students create new taxi-top designs | nnbw.com

Washoe County School District K-12 students recently showcased taxi-top designs aimed at improving the image of the community as “A Great Place to Live, Work, and Play.” These taxi-tops will convey to visitors and locals alike, that northern Nevada is indeed a great place.

The EDAWN Non-Profit Foundation and the Washoe County School District (WCSD) announced Jan. 24 that McQueen and North Valleys high schools, Nancy Gomes Elementary School, and Mount Rose K-8 School of Languages were selected as winners of the “Design a Taxi-Top” competition.

Each school received a check for $1000 from the EDAWN Foundation, which will go toward the purchase of classroom art supplies and the winning entries will crown community taxi tops for the next year.

Businesses are being sought to sponsor the taxi-tops as part of advertising and marketing plans.

According to a written statement by EDAWN, “If we cannot keep the taxi-tops filled with family friendly messages they will revert to those that are less reflective of the ‘new’ Reno-Sparks,”

There is room for 30 taxi-tops to include the students’ scenic designs and company logos. Cost to sponsor a taxi-top is $1,000 for the entire year. For more information, contact Tamera Pitts at 775-829-3700 or email pitts@edawn.org.

The taxi-top designs were selected by judges from the community and members of the EDAWN Foundation board.

During the awards presentation, the winning taxi-top designs were unveiled on taxis parked curbside at the WCSD Administration Building on East Ninth Street in Reno. School representatives, students, families, and teachers along with EDAWN Foundation Board members and community leaders, were present at the event to share in the honors.

McQueen High School was selected as the first place winner in the high school category and North Valleys High School was awarded second and third place honors for their students entries.

First place winning entry depicts the snowcapped mountains and displays “LOVE RENO.” This design incorporated a golden Nevada sunset and wonderfully displayed depictions of the mountains above Truckee Meadows.

Second and third place winning entries highlighted the many events our region has to offer, from Hot August Nights to the Air Races.

Nancy Gomes Elementary School won first place in the elementary school category and second place went to Mount Rose K-8 School of Languages. Each of these schools also received a check for $1,000.

The first place winning entry theme, “Nevada” conveys great colors and use of the distinct Nevada imagery. This entry was created with a spectrum of crayon colors.

The second place winner hosts a beautiful depiction of our mountains and sky with “BELIEVE” in large letters atop the mountains.

“We are so proud to take part in this great campaign sponsored by the EDAWN Foundation,” WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis said in a press release. “One of the most important parts of our community is our schools, and we are happy that our students’ artwork will be displayed throughout our area. This is a wonderful way to help all of us focus on what makes Washoe County a great place to live, work, and go to school, and we are thrilled that our students were able to participate in this campaign in such a meaningful way.”

“The EDAWN Foundation Board is proud of the students and teachers who participated in the Taxi Top campaign this year” Suzy Klass, EDAWN Foundation Board member, said in a press release. “We had so many wonderful entries and had a very difficult time choosing the winners! We appreciate the school districts involvement and support of this community endeavor to promote everything that we all love about Reno. The Board members and I all wish these talented students the best in their future educational and career pursuits and hope they continue to flourish as artists.”

About the EDAWN Foundation: The EDAWN Foundation is a private, non-profit 501c3, founded by the EDAWN Board to educate visitors, businesses and local citizens about economic advancement, growth and regional economic development opportunities. For more information, or to support the taxi-top campaign visit http://www.edawn.org.