Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute presents workshop to help growers with sales, customer base | nnbw.com

Many small farms and businesses lack sales and marketing experience, and implementing these skills can seem overwhelming.

Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will offer the ‘Farm Direct Marketing Sales, Service & Signs’ workshop on Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the WNC Carson City Campus, 2201 W. College Parkway. Cost is $15 if registered by Feb. 24 and $20 after this date. Additional staff members can register for $10 per person. Online registration is available at http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute.

In this interactive workshop, attendees will learn simple, effective, inexpensive ways to increase sales and build customer bases. They will learn to identify core customers, their needs and wants; effective booth designs and product displays; tips to create effective signs and banners; customer service imperatives, as well as receiving hands-on customer service training.

Featured speakers are Colleen Donovan, who has spent the past seven years coordinating farmers market research and educational projects for Washington State University, and Jeffrey Benjamin, who founded Breakthrough Training in Reno and authored “Real Life Habits for Success.”

The WNC Specialty Crop Institute is an innovative program that provides training for alternative farming methods and crops for high desert agriculture. Its goals include expanding and diversifying Nevada agriculture. Funding is provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Information/registration: Ann Louhela – 775-423-7565 Ext. 2228 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.